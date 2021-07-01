Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Expands By 358.3%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VBF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 255.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

