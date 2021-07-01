Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Expands By 358.3%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VBF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.