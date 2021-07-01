Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Decreases By 44.0%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the May 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $91.65 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

