Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Rises By 79.5%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,209,300 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,093.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF remained flat at $$8.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Kobe Steel has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kobe Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

