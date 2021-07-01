Short Interest in Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Drops By 47.7%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LPSIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,630. Legend Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

