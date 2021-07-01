Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Decreases By 88.8%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the May 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Majic Wheels stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 52,166,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,060,285. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.
About Majic Wheels
