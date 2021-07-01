Short Interest in Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Decreases By 88.8%

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the May 31st total of 255,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Majic Wheels stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 52,166,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,060,285. Majic Wheels has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Majic Wheels alerts:

About Majic Wheels

Majic Wheels Corp., a development stage company, operates in waste management business. It intends to engage in environmental safe junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction cleanup, and demolition business activities, as well as roll off dumpster rentals and site work services.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Majic Wheels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majic Wheels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.