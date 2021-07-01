Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Expands By 94.1%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $450.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $285.95 and a twelve month high of $487.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 70.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

