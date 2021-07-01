Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Drops By 46.8%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 784,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,043.5 days.

MONRF traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONRF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

