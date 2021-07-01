Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Decreases By 75.6%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NMS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.