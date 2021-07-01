Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Decreases By 75.6%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NMS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $16.70.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
