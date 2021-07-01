Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Decreases By 80.9%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JSD opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $260,204.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 125,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,965 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 287,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 50.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 660,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

