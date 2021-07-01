Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 189.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 189.7% from the May 31st total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 21.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

