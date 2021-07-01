Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Rises By 204.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 204.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 46,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
