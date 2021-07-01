Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Rises By 204.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 204.4% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RQHTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 46,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Reliq Health Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

