Short Interest in Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Declines By 60.0%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SCND remained flat at $$10.73 during trading on Thursday. Scientific Industries has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Industries will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

