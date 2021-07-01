Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Declines By 66.7%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get SEEK alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKLTY remained flat at $$47.20 during trading hours on Thursday. SEEK has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.