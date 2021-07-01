Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Expands By 342.9%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDXAY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

