Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Declines By 48.0%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the May 31st total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SQNXF opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.80.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.48 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

