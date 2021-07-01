Short Interest in Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Grows By 300.0%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBLUY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $16.34. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41. Stabilus has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

SBLUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

