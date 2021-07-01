Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Declines By 41.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. SEB Equity Research started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.