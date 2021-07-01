Short Interest in Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Decreases By 55.6%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SENR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.24. 25,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

