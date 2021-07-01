Short Interest in Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Increases By 218.8%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Synthesis Energy Systems stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.