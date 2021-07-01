Short Interest in Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Increases By 218.8%

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Synthesis Energy Systems stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
