Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 69.1%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Xcel Brands stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
