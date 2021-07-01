Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Expands By 303.4%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,200 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the May 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.

Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

