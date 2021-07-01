Short Interest in Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Expands By 303.4%

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,200 shares, a growth of 303.4% from the May 31st total of 575,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.4 days.
Shares of XYIGF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.66.
About Xinyi Glass
Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.