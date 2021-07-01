Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.18

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.89. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 110,465 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEB)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. It offers discount brokerage services, including traditional trading through a broker on the telephone or through the Internet to retail clients; securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; retail customer services; and various value added services, such as access to account information.
