Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

