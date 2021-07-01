Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.58. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

