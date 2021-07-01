Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 6.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,089. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.28. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $66.98 and a 1-year high of $99.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

