Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,544. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.