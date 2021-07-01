Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 131.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 252,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

