Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 2,060 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 182,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 450,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,445,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

