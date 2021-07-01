Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 787 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,238,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.54. 113,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,642. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.96 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.