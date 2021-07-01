Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $26.14.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $779.55 million and a P/E ratio of -65.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,820,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

