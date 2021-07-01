Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,820,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $779.55 million and a PE ratio of -65.41. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

