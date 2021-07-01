Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $71.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,961. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.54.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

