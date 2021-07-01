Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

