Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SVBL opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
