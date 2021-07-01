Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Down 0.2%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 558,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the average daily volume of 50,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,179,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

