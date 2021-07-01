SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $20,910.00.

SSNT stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

