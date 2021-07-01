SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $134.56 million and $4.16 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00715477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.50 or 0.07861931 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

