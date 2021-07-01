SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $22,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $169.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.04 and a 1-year high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.