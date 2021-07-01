Skye Global Management LP Invests $77.47 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $77,474,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.08. 69,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

