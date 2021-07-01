Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Trading Up 3.5%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.42 and last traded at $55.18. Approximately 1,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 427,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,458 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $16,176,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.