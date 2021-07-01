Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Snam has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.78.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

