So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in So-Young International were worth $30,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SY. Barclays PLC grew its position in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

SY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,999. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

