Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moncler has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

