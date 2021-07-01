Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moncler has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS MONRY opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. Moncler has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

