Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $4,593,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $13,448,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,277. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.06. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,773,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

