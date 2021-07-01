Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,000,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,999,000 after purchasing an additional 183,295 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 260,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 85,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.95. 275,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,059,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

