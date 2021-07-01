Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,638. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

