Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,040 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,508,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 29.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.17. 7,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $305.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.22.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.