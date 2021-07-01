Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,460 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 23,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,346. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

