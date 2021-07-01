Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 980 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,432.70. 32,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,454. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,461.91. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,360.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.