Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $15.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,204.04. 8,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,444. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,311.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.