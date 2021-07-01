Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 31st total of 237,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SONM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

